FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Local law enforcement in Flagler County found themselves in the midst of an extraordinary high-speed chase, but this time with a twist. Stephen Peterson, 22, commandeered an SUV nearly nude and wreaked havoc as he careened through the streets of Flagler County.

An officer with Florida Fish and Wildlife was the first to notice the egregious driver as he collided with multiple vehicles. The officer attempted to stop the driver but Peterson continued at a high rate of speed and eventually drove onto the running track of an elementary school.

The naked driver eventually entered a landfill nearby and traveled into a wooded area.

Authorities managed to locate Peterson’s car, which appeared to be stuck against a concrete barrier. Police commanded the man and the passenger inside the car to exit but they both immediately refused.

At one point, the driver reportedly said, “I am butt naked.”

Police had to forcibly remove the couple from the car. The passenger was later identified as 20-year-old Victoria Averill.

Peterson was arrested for Fleeing and Eluding, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Damage to Vehicle or Property, Resisting an Officer without Violence, Trespassing on School Grounds, Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Equipment.

Averill was arrested for Trespassing on School Grounds, Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Equipment.

