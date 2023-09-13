JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida drivers traveling on Interstate 95 Southbound from Jacksonville to St. Augustine were met with an unexpected and puzzling sight on Friday.

Drivers noticed a mysterious yellow line that stretched across the highway for a staggering 20 miles and traversed multiple lanes, leaving motorists confused as they struggled to determine which lane they should be in.

The Florida Department of Transportation has initiated efforts to address the situation. Crews are currently working to remove the yellow paint from the highway’s surface while simultaneously launching an investigation into the origin of the perplexing line.

Officials from the Department of Transportation are collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to manage traffic and ensure the safety of motorists navigating this unexpected obstacle.

