ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — In a déjà vu for drivers, a mysterious yellow line has reappeared on a busy roadway near St. Augustine, stretching nearly two miles in length. This development has raised concerns among drivers and local officials, who are eager to determine how this enigmatic marking resurfaced.

The painted yellow line first made its appearance in September on Interstate 95, stretching from Jacksonville all the way to St. Augustine. At that time, the Florida Department of Transportation eventually took action to remove it.

However, it seems that history is repeating itself, with this new line once again on U.S. 1, extending between International Golf Parkway and County Road 312, capturing the attention of commuters. Stephen Hatton, a local driver, commented on the situation.

“We were somewhat amused. Someone was like, ‘Is this happening again?'” he said.

The reappearance of the yellow line is causing distractions for drivers.

“I can definitely see where it’s distracting. All of a sudden, you see another yellow line,” noted Hatton.

Hatton also pointed out that his lane departure system failed to recognize this particular line, raising concerns for young drivers who are still learning the rules of the road.

“I could definitely see where that would definitely be a distraction to them,” he added. “They are learning the rules of the road.”

Adarsh Annadata and Sebastian Benavides are both young drivers who agree with Hatton.

“If you’re not with your parents, and you don’t have someone to tell or guide you, you could make a mistake,” said Annadata.

The Florida Department of Transportation issued a statement, promising that “maintenance crews will evaluate the roadway and take appropriate corrective action.”

