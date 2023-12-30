ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Central Florida woman came home to a bizarre disappearing act. She said her driveway went missing in the middle of the day.

Orange County resident Amanda Brochu said her driveway was stolen earlier in December.

“My driveway’s gone,” she said.

The homeowner isn’t exaggerating. She said someone took her driveway as she was trying to get ready for Christmas

What used to be a concrete slab outside of her Orlando-area home is now a patch of dirt.

Brochu said it all started when she put her home up for sale.

Soon after, she said, strange contractors started coming by, measuring her driveway. Her son counted five of them

Brochu said one of these contractors told her that a Tampa-area man identified as Andre asked them to price out a replacement.

Text messages supplied by the contractor showed Andre asking the contractors for an estimate and giving Brochu’s Bethesda Street address.

But Andre was out of town when this contractor asked for an in-person meeting, and then cut off communication when asked for proof of ownership.

Brochu said she called the police.

“After the cops spoke to them, they called me back, and they said that he said it was a mistake, he just got the address wrong; nothing else will happen again,” she said.

One week later, an image from Brochu’s doorbell camera captured a bulldozer tearing out the concrete and hauling it away.

That sight even left Rocki Sanchez, Brochu’s real estate agent, at a loss for words.

“Utter shock. I’ve never seen this before. I’ve never had this happen to myself or anyone in our office,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez posted about the situation in a Facebook group for Realtors.

Sanchez believes Brochu is the victim of a scam, but neither woman knows what the scam is.

“I had multiple people come forward saying that they’ve seen things like this happen — whether it be driveways, roofs, painting, even outside the exterior,” said Sanchez. “So it happens more often than we actually see it.”

Brochu said she had just replaced the roof and made another investment, and she doesn’t have the $10,000 that she’s been quoted to replace the concrete.

If she doesn’t fix the driveway and sell the home in the next two weeks, Brochu said, she’ll lose out on the home she’s under contract to buy down the road.

“No one’s gonna buy this. This brings down the property now, and that just messes it up for me and my family,” she said.

Brochu and her family have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to replace the driveway.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

