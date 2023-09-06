In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia’s passage, some beaches along Florida’s West Coast have taken on an unsettling murkiness and health officials are warning residents about potential health risks associated with swimming in these waters.

Residents and beachgoers have reported discomfort and concerns after experiencing the water firsthand.

“It made us sick. We got out of the water, you know,” one resident shared.

The less-than-ideal conditions have cast a shadow over what was anticipated to be a pleasant three-day beach weekend. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Iahn Gonesenhauser explained what might be happening.

“When you have that runoff dragging water or dragging other sediments off of those populated areas a lot of things like fertilizer or sewage and untreated wastewater can all find its way back in there,” he stated. “That’s what causes those bacterial blooms that we see and particularly the Enteroccacus which is what the Department of Health is testing for in the water.”

Officials conducted post-hurricane assessments in areas like Ft. Myers Beach and discovered debris and elevated levels of bacteria at some local beaches. In response, authorities have issued warnings to alert the public about potential health hazards lurking not only in the ocean but also in swimming pools.

The Florida Department of Health issued a swim advisory in Lee County on August 30, urging beachgoers to exercise caution. Days later, individuals like Jason Watson began reporting symptoms of illness after swimming in the affected waters.

“I think it might be that we’re paranoid, but we have had some itching and stuff like that, but it was more concern for the hundreds of children that I saw out here,” he said.

Health officials emphasize that individuals with open wounds or scratches are particularly susceptible to health issues stemming from contaminated water. They also caution that young children, pregnant adults, and those with immune deficiencies or weakened immune systems should be especially careful when swimming.

To stay informed about the safety of beaches in their area, officials recommend that residents and visitors consult their local health departments for up-to-date information and advisories.

