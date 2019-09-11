Multiple people stabbed in Tallahassee

(CNN) — Police in Tallahassee are investigating a stabbing incident Wednesday morning at Dyke Industries, a police spokesman said.

Police have a suspect in custody, spokesman Damon Miller said. It is unclear if the person is an employee.

“At approximately 8:37 am, TPD responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle,” the police department said in a written statement.

“Upon officer’s arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention.”

The conditions of the stabbing victims have not been released.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.