MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Milton rips through the west coast of Florida, residents on the east coast of the state are grappling with the aftermath of multiple reported tornado touchdowns.

Authorities In Port St. Lucie have reported, multiple deaths possibly die to tornadic activity.

According to the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office, the Spanish Lakes community, just east of the Lakewood Park community, reported multiple tornadoes on Wednesday.

The tornadoes are possibly to blame for multiple deaths in the community, officials said.

Fire rescue and emergency crews have started recovery missions as they wait for the National Guard’s arrival.

SLSO officials have not confirmed the number of fatalities, and recovery efforts are ongoing.

In Stuart, a mobile home park was hit by a reported tornado, destroying multiple homes in its path.

“Our fence got destroyed. Yeah, basically our fence, our fence and our porch were the only things really damaged at our house,” said a man. “I don’t even know who lives next door ’cause we don’t really talk to neighbors. I don’t even know what to say about them. I mean, their whole house got destroyed, and just seeing it like this is awful.”

The man, who lives in the mobile home park, told 7News that his cousin is also dealing with Hurricane Milton in Fort Myers.

“My cousin, he lives in Fort Myers right now, and I was texting him earlier to see if he was OK,” he said. “Luckily he is in a really good spot right now. His house is pretty well-equipped for the storm. But thinking about that, like, literally that’s right next to our house. That could have been our house, right there. Just thinking about it is just, yeah, it’s crazy.”

Another resident came home from work to find his community in shambles.

“I had just gotten off of work and going to my house, and my cousin called me and said there was a tornado that touched down, right between these two houses, and just tore it apart,” said the resident.

Over in Palm Beach Gardens, a reported tornado caused damage at the Avenir Development.

Cellphone video captured an overturned SUV, multiple homes and vehicles with exterior damage, and debris all over the neighborhood.

Martin County is reportedly enforcing a curfew, that started around 9 p.m. and is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Thursday in an effort to keep people off the roads.

7News will keep you updated on possible curfews in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

