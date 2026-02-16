OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– A massive brush fire broke out in Central Florida.

The smoke stretched for miles Sunday, prompting the evacuation of nearby businesses near Orlando.

Firefighters worked for hours on the ground and air to contain the blaze.

Brush fires also broke out along Interstate 95 near Port Orange and Daytona Beach.

The fires caused major traffic delays as roadways were shutdown for hours.

