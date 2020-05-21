Mucarsel-Powell self-isolating after possible COVID-19 exposure in Fla. Keys

TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is self-isolating after possible exposure to COVID-19 in the Florida Keys.

The Florida congresswoman visited the Crystal Health and Rehab Center in Tavernier at the urging of residents’ families.

Twenty-one people at the facility have tested positive for the virus after testing began on residents and staff.

Mucarsel-Powell said family members were concerned they hadn’t been immediately notified of the results.

She said she was assured it would be safe for her to visit and later learned of possible exposure.

Mucarsel-Powell said she isn’t showing any symptoms, and she plans to get tested and self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

