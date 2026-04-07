MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 55-year-old St. Cloud woman was arrested April 7, 2026, after leading deputies on a high-speed chase and allegedly assaulting a detention official. Marianela Baez Dorta was taken into custody in Marathon after fleeing from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. 1.

The incident began at approximately 4:30 a.m. when deputies spotted a Toyota traveling more than 80 mph in a 35-mph zone. Dorta allegedly attempted to evade the Sheriff’s Office before stopping near a residential area.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Dorta attempted to hide after fleeing from deputies. She eventually parked her vehicle and was taken into custody near a vacation rental home on 23rd Street.

While being arrested, Dorta allegedly threatened to kill an arresting deputy multiple times. Authorities stated the behavior continued after she was transported to the local jail.

At the detention facility, Dorta allegedly kicked a detention deputy in the stomach. Officials reported that she also used racial slurs during the physical altercation.

Dorta is charged with fleeing and eluding, battery on a law enforcement officer and threatening a law enforcement officer. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no serious injuries were reported following the chase or the assault at the jail.

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