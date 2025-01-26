OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Attorneys say a culture within the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office that “prized spectacular, punitive uses of force even for minor offenses” was on full display during a police chase that led to a motorcyclist becoming engulfed in flames.

Now, that man is filing a lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office, seeking punitive damages.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released video to warn drivers against reckless driving, several months before deputies chased Jean Barreto on his motorcycle in Feb. 2022.

The Osceola County Sheriff himself was seen on the video titled, “Busted by the Sheriff”.

Today, attorneys are using it to prove the agency uses excessive force against riders even for minor offenses.

“Zero tolerance. We’re out here. We’ve already got two motorcycles running, popping wheelies, breaking the law,” said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. “We’re going to come after you. We’re going to chase you down. We’re going to arrest you and book you into the county jail.”

According to deputies, the chase ensued following a report of an aggravated assault by someone on a motorcycle.

The chase ending at a gas station where Barreto was seen filling up his bike.

A deputy would then deploy a taser while Barreto was lying in a pool of gasoline, igniting the gas and causing him to be lit on fire.

“Kill the pump, kill the pump, there’s gas!” said one officer.

Barreto would receive burns covering 75 percent of his body.

During the criminal trial involving David Crawford, the deputy responsible for firing the taser, it was revealed the department was notified that Barreto was not their suspect during the chase.

Deputy Crawford was acquitted by a jury two months ago of any criminal negligence and was charged with lesser sentences, including a misdemeanor.

“I think that the legislature should be cognizant of this and make the appropriate changes, so when this type of behavior occurs, it does allow for a felony,” Barreto’s attorney said before the verdict. “It’s going to cost the taxpayers of Osceola County millions. There should be consequences because how else do we stop this type of activity again?”

Now, attorneys are asking for punitive damages, demanding a jury trial, and filing a lawsuit against four Osceola County deputies and the sheriff himself.

The County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit on Friday.

