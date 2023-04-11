FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — Dramatic video showed a chaotic collision when a car slammed right into a biker. Fortunately, the biker survived the wild wreck and despite being bruised up, he lived to tell the tale.

Forty-three-year-old Will Dover from Fort Pierce loves to record his motorcycle rides with a 360 camera mounted on his bike.

Back on March 25th, that camera captured the moment his morning trip to work quickly took a dangerous turn when a driver crashed into him almost head-on.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” Dover said.

Now on crutches, this injured father recalls the moment a driver failed to yield while making a left.

“All in one movement, and it was just too late,” Dover said. “I just braced myself for the hit.”

Dover suffered deep cuts on both legs and injured his shoulder and wrist.

He claimed he was wearing a helmet and other gear which saved his life.

“I just think maybe if he wasn’t driving that day, I would still have my bike,” he said.

According to the crash report, the person behind the wheel should not have been driving because they had a suspended license.

According to the state, last year, more than 112,000 Florida motorists were caught driving with suspended licenses, and officials said that those drivers create hazards on the road.

“And significant stress when it comes to people being involved in accidents with those drivers that have suspended licenses,” said Michael Pike, an attorney. “When a driver has a suspended license, he or she is not supposed to be on the road, period, end of story.”

As for Dover, he faces serious medical bills, and for now, he’s hoping the suspended driver’s insurance will pick up the tab.

