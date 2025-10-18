OKEECHOBEE, Florida (WPBF) — Brittany Carrier, a Florida mother, is in shock after learning that her trusted babysitter, Anna Adamo, is accused of poisoning an 11-month-old boy with antifreeze earlier this year.

“She watched a lot of teachers’ kids, some law enforcement kids, and she just had a pretty good reputation for a private sitter versus taking them to a day care, so I heard nothing but good things from people that I knew,” Carrier said.

While nothing ever happened to her child, Carrier was deeply disturbed upon seeing the news this week. “At first, I was really shocked, and I was like, are you kidding me? And I just was kind of in shock, and then the more time that goes by, I’m just getting more sick to the stomach about it,” she said.

Carrier expressed her fear about the unknown, given her daughter’s long-term exposure to Adamo’s care. “It hit so close to home that my daughter was there, and for such a long time, my daughter was there. So it’s just really scary and makes you realize that we’re not always there to protect them,” she said.

In 2014, Adamo was named a suspect in a case where doctors suspected a six-month-old was poisoned, but charges were never filed.

Recently, WPBF 25 News obtained a report from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office detailing a 2023 investigation.

It revealed that a two-month-old baby was airlifted to the hospital and tested positive for opioids after being in Adamo’s care. Detectives questioned Adamo but did not collect evidence from her home, noting it was very clean and she was cooperative.

Carrier reflected on the situation, saying, “If you had known that she was named a suspect in a similar investigation in 2014, would you have ever sent your daughter there? Oh, definitely not.”

She advised other parents to be cautious, stating, “It’s just really scary. So just to really do your background checks and research on people and who you leave your babies with.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.