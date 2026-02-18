MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– A Florida mother is thankful to be alive after a chaotic crash landed her in the hospital and it was all thanks to one man who raced to rescue the unconscious woman and her three children.

Since that incident, Shyeniqua Wilkins has been recovering at the hospital and she finally was able to meet her hero, Casey Curtis.

“Thank you, sir. You’re a part of the family now,” Wilkins told Curtis. “I know it’s you and God and you don’t want to be a hero, but hey, I’m sorry, you’re the hero of my life.”

The last time they saw each other, Wilkins had just crashed into a canal and was trapped behind the wheel of her car as water filled up fast.

Bodycam video captured the frantic moments outside Port St. Lucie last week.

Wilkins later learned she suffered a seizure while driving, which caused her to lose control.

The eldest of the three children, who is just 8 years old, managed to reach the surface of the water and scream for help.

Curtis immediately rushed to help when he saw the crash in his rearview mirror.

Wilkins and her three kids were rushed here to a local hospital, where she is healing, and her three children are ok.

“Just think, if he had never turned around, just think. If God would have never had him there for me, like, you know, cause we were only two on the road, he would have never found me, me and my kids would not be breathing right now,” said Wilkins.

The proof of that miracle, she said, is her unharmed baby girl.

“And look at her, not a scratch on her body, not a scratch on her body,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins said Curtis is part of their family now, forever connected by a moment that saved their lives.

“Thank you, sir,” said Wilkins.

She’s now focused on recovering and learning more about what caused her seizure.

Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and support her and her three kids as she recovers. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.