A Florida deputy is out of a job after being accused of killing an airman in his home. The airman’s mother spoke out and said that the deputy’s firing didn’t go far enough.

There was a strong reaction Monday afternoon from Roger Fortson’s mother, as well as the family’s attorney Ben Crump.

On May 3, authorities responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex in the Florida Panhandle. Employees of the complex and 911 calls directed Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddie Duran to Fortson’s apartment.

Fortson was an senior airman with the U.S. Air Force.

Body camera video of that incident showed Duran knocking on Fortson’s door. Fortson then opened the door while holding onto his legally-owned gun, which was pointed to the floor.

The deputy was then seen fired his gun seconds later, which killed the 23-year-old.

Fortson’s family and their attorney spoke out after learning the deputy had been let go.

“Trying to act like he did something to justify him killing him and there is no justification in doing so,” Crump said. “And so, even though, it is a step forward with him being terminated, we are still calling on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to bring criminal charges, because this wasn’t mere negligence. This was criminal, and he should be held accountable.”

“So you think it’s justice. There’ll never be justice for taking my baby,” said Meka Fortson, Roger’s mother.

According to authorities, the sheriff’s internal affairs investigation revealed the reason that led to the deputy’s termination. Their investigation said “Mister Fortson did not make any hostile, attacking movements, and therefore, the former deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.