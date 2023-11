DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A mother and her young child were killed after authorities said they believe someone intentionally set fire to their apartment in Daytona Beach.

Police said the mother was found stabbed to death, and the infant succumbed to the flames.

DBFD fought a structure fire at 1200 Beville at 12am. Heavy smoke upon arrival. Found 3 children and 1 adult in the apartment. The infant was in cardiac arrest the adult was deceased. State Fire Marshall was called to investigate. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) November 21, 2023

Two other children from the residence were rushed to the hospital and are in critical condition.

