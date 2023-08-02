BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A mother pleaded guilty Wednesday after being charged with the death of her baby girl.

Thirty-year-old Arya Singh was charged with aggravated manslaughter of her child after she allegedly gave birth alone, put her baby in a backpack and tossed her into the Boynton Beach Inlet.

The baby was found floating in June of 2018, and was then dubbed “Baby June.”

Singh was tracked down and was arrested in December 2022.

She was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation.

