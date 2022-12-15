BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) — There has been a break in case four years after a baby was found floating in a South Florida inelt.

Authorities confirmed that they have made an arrest in the death of that newborn baby who was found floating in the ocean off of Boynton Beach more than four years ago.

They said the suspect is the mother.

The female baby, known as Baby June, was found on June 1 of 2018 by an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter.

Investigators believe the baby was less than 14-days-old at the time.

They said the baby had a needle prick on her heel and her umbilical cord had been cut, which led them to believe she was born in a medical facility.

A medical examiner later ruled Baby June’s death a homicide.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office received many leads as they worked to find the baby’s mother and a possible suspect for her death with no luck, until now.

Authorities from the sheriff’s office, as well as the State Attorney’s office, are expected to release more details in a press conference later this afternoon.

