MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– Screams for help echoed from a flipped car where a mother and her three children were trapped inside, the second crash involving a vehicle and a body of water in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, this crash, the kind that can go unseen for hours. was one of teo similar saves made in the area over the past few days.

Good Samaritans in the two separate incidents are being praised by deputies after they stepped in to help.

The more recent crash took place Sunday, when deputies who rushed to a canal found a woman and her three children submerged in their car.

Bodycam footage captured the moments pulled the family out.

“We learned about that crash because an observant driver was driving ahead of this female, and they noticed, all of a sudden, that the car behind him was no longer there,” said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Authorities said the woman experienced a seizure and drove off the road.

The children are said to be doing OK, thanks in part to the oldest child, a 9-year-old, who held her siblings above the water.

Their mother is currently on a ventilator following the incident.

Days earlier, also in Martin County, expecting mother Shedly Appolon crashed her car into a pond on her 29th birthday, after she felt dizzy and lost control.

“I was just like, ‘OK, like you, you are an angel’,” said Appolon.

Appolon had called her fiancé, but her phone died, and she was stuck as the car sank.

“I started feeling water on my feet so I started to panic a little,” said Appolon.

That’s when good Samaritan Logan Hayes jumped into the water, swam about 40 feet to the car, opened the back door and pulled her to safety.

“When I got hold of her and turned around, the car was already under the water,” said good Hayes.

Appolon was then taken to the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency C-section.

Her fiancé was by her side as their baby daughter, Ivory, was born.

“Hearing that first cry after she came out was the most beautiful thing ever,” said Appolon’s fiancé.

Appolon’s doctor, Dr. David Rubay, said she’s lucky to be here having her baby.

“She’s very lucky, she’s blessed; she lost the car, but she has a baby,” said he said.

Appolon said she can’t wait to hold her daughter outside of the hospital.

“We can share this with her one day, and I can laugh with her, and now that we share a birthday, like our bond is just tighter than ever,” she said.

