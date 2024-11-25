ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – In one Florida county, more wild animals are being seen roaming sending people on edge.

The old saying goes “Lions, tigers and bears, oh my!” In Port St. Lucie, Jay Garrish said it’s a bit different.

“You have the coyotes, you have the hogs, you have the bobcats, you have pretty much everything in this area right now,” said Garrish.

Communities across St. Lucie County are seeing more of these creatures out and about.

Garrish, who many know as Trapper Jay, said there are a few reasons why more wild animals are popping up and not just in new developments.

“It’s breeding season right now. All these animals are mating, so animals like a coyote that would typically travel only one or two miles a night, they’re actually traveling four or five miles a night and even during the day to try to find a mate,” said Garrish.

While the bobcats are mostly harmless, he said the hogs, an invasive species, can do some damage.

“They caused thousands and thousands of dollars worth of damage just in St. Lucie County alone. The largest one I’ve caught out here was 336 pounds. Yeah, he was hard to get in the back of the truck,” said Garrish.

Garrish said during mating season, it’s a good idea to keep your distance if you see a boar.

“They absolutely can be violent, if approached. Typically, they’re just going to run away. But again, during breeding season, you want to keep your distance,” he said.

Garrish said since the hogs are invasive, once they are caught they have to be euthanized. He can relocate bobcats to farms or wooden areas.