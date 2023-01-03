KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrants came ashore in South Florida, adding to the hundreds of attempts for freedom that have taken place in the Florida Keys over the past few days. Officials are calling it a growing crisis.

On Tuesday, dozens of migrants arrived near the coast of Key Largo.

7Skyforce hovered over their ship seen drifting in the water.

Two U.S. Coast Guard vessels were seen carrying many of the men and women to dry land.

7News cameras captured some of the migrants as they were put into U.S. Customs Border Patrol vans and driven away.

This all taking place just one day after Dry Tortugas National Park had to be closed for several days due to hundreds of Cuban migrants landing there.

The Monroe County Sheriff has called the recent spike in the number of landings a crisis.

7News has been told that at least 200 other migrants landed in the past several days in the Florida Keys.

A camper posted several videos of what happened over the holiday weekend. On the phone, he described watching people working together to help in the major humanitarian effort.

Drone video was also sent to 7News of what appeared to be an abandoned vessel from a migrant landing in Tavernier.

There was also a situation out at sea with cruise passengers sending pictures referring to it as a “miracle at sea.”

The boat that the migrants arrived in at Key Largo still remains in the water.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Protection said they have sent even more officers to the Keys because of these recent landings.

