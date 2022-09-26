ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - New advisories were issued in the Florida Keys following the latest forecast on Hurricane Ian.

On Monday afternoon, a storm watch went into effect for Monroe County.

The Keys would potentially begin to feel the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday.

The weather forecast showed the areas that will be on a storm surge watch for the following day.

An alert like this one means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coast.

Monroe County Emergency Management said people should start preparations as soon as possible.

Officials urged the community to stay with friends or family members that have a secure shelter for the tides expected to flow through due to the hurricane.

The county does not have any plans to open shelters or hand out sandbags.

County government offices and school closures were strongly considered, but a decision will be made around 3:30 p.m., Monday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.