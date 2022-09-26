KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - New advisories were issued in the Florida Keys following the latest forecast on Hurricane Ian.

On Monday afternoon, a storm watch went into effect for Monroe County, from Card Sound Bridge to Key West. It also includes Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay

A first taste of the inclement weather expected to move through the area this week did not prevent sightseers at the Southernmost Point in Key West to make a last-minute visit, Monday afternoon.

“We’ve just been kind of playing it by ear,” said Texas visitor Doug Holland. “I think we’re just going to get a tropical depression, a typical storm, It’s another day for the Key West people.”

Monroe County would potentially begin to feel the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday.

Residents and tourists said they’re keeping a close eye on the Category 1 system.

“Keep track of it, and we need to have an evacuation plan set just in case,” said California visitor James Beeda.

“We planned this months ahead, you know, so it’s sad,” said Cindy Molina, who is visiting from Colombia.

The weather forecast showed the areas that will be on a storm surge watch for the following day, as the hurricane passes to the west.

An alert like this one means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coast.

“It could cut off roadways and make it hard for people to move around,” said Jamie Rhome, acting director for the National Hurricane Center.

Business owners in Key West are also keeping watch as to what effects Ian might have on the island.

“Just got to watch out for floods,” said bartender Ethan Phu.

Monroe County Emergency Management said now is the time to finalize preparations for any impacts the storm could have.

Officials urged the community to stay with friends or family members who have a secure shelter for the tides expected to flow through due to the hurricane.

The county does not have any plans to open shelters or hand out sandbags.

County officials said schools will remain closed on Tuesday, and a decision has yet to be made for Wednesday.

