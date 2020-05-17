Monroe County to suspend checkpoints, allow lodging at 50% occupancy June 1

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Keys will be reopening its doors to visitors beginning next month.

Monroe County officials confirmed Sunday night that they will be suspending the checkpoints on U.S. 1 and State Road 905, starting June 1.

They will also allow lodging establishments, such as hotels, campgrounds and vacation rentals, to take guests at 50% occupancy.

Officials said these businesses will be required to implement sanitation procedures and follow the American Hotel and Lodging Association COVID-19 guidelines.

Officials said they will decide when to remove the 50% occupancy restriction at a later date.

Officials said they will also be lifting airport restrictions and bus screenings on June 1.

However, officials stressed, “Should the Florida Keys experience an increase in cases and under the advisement of the Florida Department of Health, restrictions may be heightened and/or amenities may again be closed.”

The Florida Keys have been closed to visitors since March 22 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. For more information, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

