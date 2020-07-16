Monroe County to implement nightly restaurant closures, alcohol sales ban countywide

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County has announced they will be enforcing closures of restaurants and bars and alcohol sales bans throughout the county on a nightly basis in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The order from Monroe County Board of Commission will close restaurants and bars from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. and prohibit the sale of alcohol from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The countywide ordinance will go into effect July 24 through August 19.

Anyone found to be in violation of the restaurant closure and alcohol ban will be subject to 60 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500. Violators are also subject to a fine of $1,000 for a first offense and $5,000 for a repeat offense.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.