KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Two divers were safely rescued by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sargeant after they became adrift near Molasses Reef, south of Key Largo.

The distress call, received around 4:37 p.m. Friday, prompted a rapid response from the Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Sgt. James Hager, arriving first on the scene in a Sheriff’s Office vessel, located the two divers, aged 53 and 19 and residents of Davie, approximately ½ mile away from their 28-foot private vessel.

Wearing dive gear, the divers were found in good health and were returned to their vessel without any further complications.

Both divers declined any medical assistance.

