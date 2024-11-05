MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Monroe County Schools announced that all schools and district offices will close Wednesday due to the projected impact of Tropical Storm Rafael.

The school district said that they are continuing to coordinate with Monroe County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.

Families are encouraged to monitor the district’s website at www.keysschools.com and follow its social media for further updates.

