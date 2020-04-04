Monroe County reports 2nd death due to COVID-19

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A second man has died in Monroe County due to complications from COVID-19, health officials said.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Health said the patient was a 55-year-old man, just like the county’s first death related to the virus.

Officials said the patient had other health conditions unrelated to COVID-19.

As of Saturday night, Monroe County has 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Twenty-three of them were reported in Key West, and 12 of the cases are believed to have been contracted through community spread.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

