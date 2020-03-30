Monroe County providing re-entry stickers to Keys residents

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County is making it easier to spot its residents at checkpoints by handing out re-entry stickers.

Residents may pick them up at fire stations in the Florida Keys between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. or at the tax collector’s offices in Plantation Key, Marathon and Key West between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The stickers need to be affixed to drivers’ side windshield.

