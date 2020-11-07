Monroe County issues evacuation orders for mobile homes, live-aboard vessels ahead of Eta

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County officials have issued a state of local emergency, as well as evacuation orders for mobile homes, live-aboard vessels and similar units, as Tropical Storm Eta heads toward South Florida.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, officials said occupants of these units must evacuate no later than Sunday at 5 p.m. and are encouraged to take shelter with family or friends.

“Residents need to monitor this storm and be prepared for high tropical storm force sustained winds and hurricane strength gusts,” said Shannon Wiener, Monroe County Emergency Management Director. “Please secure all boats and outside items today for this event.”

Shelters in Monroe County are scheduled to open Sunday. Hours will be announced Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Officials said all recreational vehicles, trailers, campers and other similar vehicles must depart from the county by 9 a.m. on Sunday.

However, general resident and visitor evacuations have not been planned.

At this time, officials said, airports in Monroe will continue normal operations through Sunday.

The Snake Creek Bridge drawbridge in Tavernier will be locked down to marine traffic starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday until the storm passes.

In addition, state parks will be closed to visitors on Sunday and Monday.

Officials said the county “may require expedient action in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.”

A Hurricane Watch remains in effect for Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

