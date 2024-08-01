MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Wednesday on 19 felony counts related to misuse of law enforcement computers and databases, including allegations she used the systems to alert her drug dealer boyfriend about police activity.

Jennifer Ketcham, 40, who has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending an Internal Affairs investigation, is accused of unlawfully accessing the Florida Criminal Information Center (F/NCIC) and Drivers and Vehicle Information Databases (DAVID) for personal reasons beyond her official duties.

According to the arrest warrant, Ketcham accessed sensitive law enforcement information concerning her 19-year-old boyfriend multiple times from February 2023 through January 2024.

This included allegedly checking his records and warning him of potential police raids.

Ketcham, hired by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in June 2021, reportedly used her access to F/NCIC and DAVID to provide her boyfriend with information, including details about law enforcement activities and traffic stops.

Her bond has been set at $1.9 million.

