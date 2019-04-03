Mom uses soup can to stop thief from stealing SUV with son

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman with her 2-year-old son stopped a carjacking by threatening to throw a soup can at the would-be thief.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the attempted theft occurred Tuesday in Holly Hill.

Police say the man tried to steal the woman’s SUV after crashing a stolen car nearby. Investigators say the woman grabbed a can of Progresso soup and yelled at the man to get away. The man ran off.

Police officers were searching for the man.

The woman didn’t want to be identified.

