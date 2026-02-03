MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - In South Florida, a groundhog doesn’t determine whether there will be an early spring. Instead, it’s a job for a Florida Keys native: a queen conch.

Crowds cheered Monday as the conch, known as the “Mollusk Meteorologist,” made his grand appearance at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters.

It was all settled when he saw his shadow and flipped over.

The conch called for six more weeks of winter.

