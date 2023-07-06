NASSAU COUNTY, FLA. (WSVN) – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) after a mobile methamphetamine lab was discovered at the I-95 Welcome Center, Thursday afternoon.

The incident prompted the activation of a hazmat team, resulting in the closure of traffic to the welcome center and the evacuation of its premises. The welcome center, situated along Interstate 95 South, serves as a gateway for travelers entering Florida from Georgia.

FHP requested assistance with a mobile meth lab at the I-95 Welcome Center. NCSO and NCFR are both on scene. Traffic to the welcome center is shut down and it has been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/5lcTjqKvo3 — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) July 6, 2023

Authorities were alerted to the presence of the mobile meth lab, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and emergency personnel. The hazardous materials team arrived on the scene to handle the volatile situation.

As a precautionary measure, traffic to the welcome center was halted, and visitors and employees were evacuated to ensure their safety. The nature and extent of the meth lab, as well as any potential hazards associated with its operation, have not yet been disclosed.

