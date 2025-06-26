LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) —A tornado swept through Largo, damaging dozens of homes and scattering debris in the roadway.

A thunderstorm warning was issued Wednesday as an apparent twister slammed the Florida city.

The dangerous winds left behind widespread damage and mangled debris across mobile home communities.

“A lot of the trailer park homes that are nearby that I heard were pretty much damaged. Some made it, some didn’t,” said witness Randall Wallace.”My heart goes out to all of these people out here especially after what they just went through with the hurricanes so my heart goes out to them.”

The fire department reported significant damage at two mobile home communities, where at least one was lifted off the ground by the tornado.

Crews have since been assessing the damage with no reports of injuries.

