JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Another day, another alligator for Florida man Mike Dragich.

The trapper, MMA fighter and U.S. Marine wrangled a 10-foot reptile in Jacksonville last week after it was spotted near an elementary school.

Dragich said he saw the large reptile and knew exactly what to do.

“We just had to get the job done,” he said. “I felt like Batman, for real, you know.”

The video showed Dragich surrounded by a crowd of people as he entered the ring with the alligator one on one.

Dragich dragged the gator by its tail, across the grass and hooked by its neck.

The reptile was maneuvering into a death roll.

It took Dragich and several firefighters to restrain the gator safely.

“If you don’t get these animals tired, they will hurt you, if not kill you,” said Dragich.

Dragich, who goes by “Blue Collar Brawler” on Instagram, posts regularly about his run-ins with reptiles.

He said every experience is just another day in the office.

“I am Florida man. That’s what I have to say to that,” said Dragich

Dragich not only handles gators but also has a nonprofit project called Savior Outdoor.

He helps veterans fight post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide by connecting with nature.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.