TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The murder of a college student is changing Florida law.

A bill has passed in her honor with hopes of improving safety for apartment tenants.

Miya Marcano, a young South Florida woman, died nearly six months ago in Central Florida.

The 19-year-old from Pembroke Pines went missing last September, after she was last seen at her Orlando apartment complex.

Her body was found a week later.

Police said the teen was murdered by a handyman for the complex.

That’s why this new bill is nicknamed “Miya’s Law” and passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

It requires landlords to conduct background screenings, requires 24-hour notice before an employee can enter an apartment and requires the complex to have a log of who has access to master keys.

Marcano’s loved ones said they’re grateful something good could come from this tragedy.

“What my family and I have been going through, words cannot explain, but I am grateful for the outcome of today,” said Miya’s father, Marlin Marcano.

“Although we couldn’t save you, we’re doing our best to save others. We love you very much,” said Miya’s uncle, Marvin Marcano.

Police said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the complex used a master key to enter Marcano’s apartment.

He would eventually take his own life.

The bill now heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office to be signed into law.

