Missing child alert issued for St. Petersburg toddler

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a missing child alert for a toddler in Florida’s Pinellas County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 1-year-old Future Johnson was last seen Wednesday along the 1500 block of 78th Terrace North in St. Petersburg.

Johnson stands 1 foot tall, weighs 20 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink, gray and navy blue shirt, cotton shorts that look like denim, and blue and green Nike sneakers.

Officials said the child may be in the company of 28-year-old Sydney Wyatt, who was last seen wearing a blacks shirt and black pants.

Wyatt stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She has long, dark brown hair with the left side of her head shaved.

Wyatt has the word “rusty” tattooed on her left collarbone and “Future” tattooed on her right collarbone. She also has a tattoo of the letter “S” on her left ring finger.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911.

