LIVE OAK, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 9-year-old boy out of Suwannee County in northern Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jaxon Nickerson was last seen on Friday in the area of the 7000 block of 160th Trail in Live Oak, a city located east of Tallahassee.

The child stands 4 feet tall weighs around 65 pounds, has brown and long sandy hair that he wears in a ponytail.

Investigators said he may be in the company of 36-year-old Samantha Nickerson. She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774). You may also call the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at 386-362-2222 or 911.

