Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Fort Myers girl

(WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl from Fort Myers that last seen on Tuesday.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday morning for 8-year-old Charlotte Slobodzian.

Slobodzian was last seen in the area of the 4000 block of Sunfish Court wearing a tie-dye shirt.

According to officials, the girl has blue streaks in her brown hair.

If you have any information on Slobodzian’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact 911 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

