ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A missing child alert was issued for a 6-year-old boy and two 17-year-old girls in St. Petersburg.

According to officials, 6-year-old Kevon Riley, Kiara Riley and Jenae’Shia Young were last seen in the area of the 4200 block of 13th Avenue South.

Kevon was last seen wearing a black shirt that said “little dirt don’t hurt, camouflage shorts, and black Crocs.

Kiara was last seen wearing a black halter top, black shorts, yellow Spongebob slides and was possibly carrying a light blue and black backpack, while Young was last seen wearing a black AC/DC crop top, black pants, black socks, and slides.

Officials said the trio might be in the area of the 15th Avenue South and 31st Street South intersection in St. Petersburg.

Anyone with information on the three’s whereabouts is urged to contact 1-888-356-4774.

