WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 5-year-old boy who went missing near West Palm Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Dahud Jolicoeur after he was reported missing on Friday.

Investigators said the child was last seen in the area of the 9200 block of Nugent Trail.

Jolicoeur stands 3 feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and gray pants.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the boy is on the autism spectrum, is nonverbal and cannot swim.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), PBSO at 561-688-3400 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.