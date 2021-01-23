Missing child alert issued for 4-month-old girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida missing child alert for a four-month-old girl in Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Yisrael Toler went missing on Jan. 8. She was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of West 32nd Street.

PLEASE SHARE! FL MISSING CHILD Alert for Yisrael Toler, 4mo black female. Last seen W 32nd Street, Jacksonville. May be w Evelyne Franzua. May be traveling in 2011 silver Nissan Altima, FL tag NNWZ24. Contact Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/szYgzO7Gt4 — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 23, 2021

Toler stands 1 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said the infant may be in the company of 30-year-old Evelyne Franzua.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

