Missing child alert issued for 4-month-old girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida missing child alert for a four-month-old girl in Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Yisrael Toler went missing on Jan. 8. She was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of West 32nd Street.

Toler stands 1 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said the infant may be in the company of 30-year-old Evelyne Franzua.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

