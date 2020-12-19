Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old girl in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida missing child alert for a 16-year-old girl in North Port.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Makayla Fredenburg went missing on Friday. She was last seen in the 2000 block of Van Raub Street.

Makalya stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black leggings. She also has a nose piercing.

Officials said Makayla may be in the company of 37-year-old Michael Reid, who stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 1997 maroon Ford F250 bearing the Florida tag number 7426JP.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING or call North Port Police at 941-429-7300.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.