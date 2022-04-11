BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a teenage girl and an infant girl who went missing in Marion County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 16-year-old Secora Lee and 11-month-old Kehlani Hernandez were reported missing on Sunday.

They were last seen along the 6000 block of Robinson Road in Belleview., officials said.

Lee stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes.

Hernandez is 1 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs around 20 pounds.

Investigators said the two of them maybe traveling in a dark colored sedan.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or the Belleview Police Department at 352-245-7044.

