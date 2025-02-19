VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teen.

Alisson Loyola Garcia, 14, was last seen on Tuesday in the area of the 860th block of 24 Place in Vero Beach, Florida.

Garcia is 5 feet and 4 inches and weighs around 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Officials said she has a scar on the right side of her face.

