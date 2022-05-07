CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a teenage boy who went missing in Okaloosa County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 14-year-old Aiden Pierce Howey was reported missing on Friday.

He was last seen along the area of the 5300 block of Shoffner Boulevard North in Crestview, officials said.

Howey stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a “Batman” logo, grey and black jogging pants, and Nike sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on Howey’s whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 #1 or 911.

