NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy out of Collier County in Naples, Florida.

Carlos Ramirez was last seen Monday, around the 2100 block of 55th Terrace South West, wearing a green shirt and torn black pants.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Ramirez has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information regarding Ramirez’s whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), or the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or 911.

