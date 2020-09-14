Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old girl in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Florida missing child alert for an 11-year-old girl in Tampa.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Darirlyn Ical went missing on Saturday. She was last seen along the 2700 block of Chestnut Street.

Please share this post! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Darirlyn Ical. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911. pic.twitter.com/DnwhTZtz92 — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 14, 2020

Darirlyn stands 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 80 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red and white stripes down the sleeves and blue jeans.

Officials said the 11-year-old may be in the company of 28-year-old Martin Ical. They did not disclose how they are related.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING or call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

