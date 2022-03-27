CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old boy out of Putnam County in northern Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jose Lara was last seen Sunday, in the area of the 2900 Block of South Highway 17 in Crescent City, Florida.

Lara stands about 3 feet tall weighs about 30 pounds, has short black hair and dark eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and blue shoes.

If you have any information about the child, please contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774). You may also call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0801 or 911.

